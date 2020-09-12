UBS Group Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.35.

NYSE CMI opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

