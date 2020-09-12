Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

