Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit