UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sep 12th, 2020

UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

UTZ Brands has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 575,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. UTZ Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

