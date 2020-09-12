Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,412,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.37. 277,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

