Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

