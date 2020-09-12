Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

