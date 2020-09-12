Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

