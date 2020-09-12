Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce sales of $33.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 97,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

