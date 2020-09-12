Vertical Research Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of DY opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

