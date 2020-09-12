VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.