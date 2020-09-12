Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.