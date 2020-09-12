Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

