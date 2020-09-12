Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $189.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

