Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,375 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

UPS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.