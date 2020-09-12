Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 624 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.79. The company had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

