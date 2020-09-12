Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 105,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.