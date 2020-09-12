Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

T stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.00. 29,642,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

