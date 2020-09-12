Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

MCD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

