Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $112,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

FDX stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

