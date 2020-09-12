Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

