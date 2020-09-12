Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a market cap of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,392.60. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

