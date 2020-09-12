Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,412,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

