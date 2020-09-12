Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

