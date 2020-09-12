Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,888,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,449,668. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

