Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 478,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,847 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. 563,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

