Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.