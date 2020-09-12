Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,593,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.