Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 6,321 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,689. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

