Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.17. 129,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,134. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $223.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

