Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $113.15. 1,505,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

