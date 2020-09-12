West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.35 and last traded at $66.35. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

