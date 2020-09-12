WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Down 1%

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 21,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 157,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTBDY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

