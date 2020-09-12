WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 4.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 11,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91.

WildBrain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

