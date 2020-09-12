Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after buying an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.12. 627,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

