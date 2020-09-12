WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 2,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

