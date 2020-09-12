X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $57,846.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,245,698,869 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

