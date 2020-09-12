Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at SVB Leerink

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

