XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Downgraded to Sell at 86 Research

86 Research cut shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.