Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,269. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

