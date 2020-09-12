Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 373,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,614. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

