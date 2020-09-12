Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

NRZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. 4,286,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

