Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

JFIN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 13.03%. Research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.