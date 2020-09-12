Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows, going forward. Moreover, its efforts to reduce expenses and improve efficiency seem impressive. Further, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, a tough operating backdrop, changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products and increasing outflows remain major near-term concerns and might hurt financials. Further, the presence of substantial intangibles on the company’s balance sheet makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

