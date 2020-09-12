Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zscaler stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

