Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a current ratio of 27.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

