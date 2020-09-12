Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 381.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

