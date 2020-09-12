Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 385 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 381.95.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.