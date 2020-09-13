$0.07 EPS Expected for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 16,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

