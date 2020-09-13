-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Livexlive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,246 shares of company stock worth $173,038 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 348,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit