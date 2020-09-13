-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Livexlive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,246 shares of company stock worth $173,038 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 348,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

