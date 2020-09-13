$0.32 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.50. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

